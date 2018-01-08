Injured UC San Diego Student SUES SCHOOL For Failing To Stop Her From Protesting Trump

A University of California, San Diego student, Maria Ana Carrola Flores, is suing the school for failing to stop her from protesting President Donald Trump, a decision she says led to her being hit by a car on California’s I-5 freeway.

Flores was one of a number of students, the College Fix reported, who spent the day after election day in 2016, wandering around campus shouting anti-Trump slogans. At some point the “Library Walk” event became a larger protest and the group of students stormed a freeway on-ramp in an attempt to block traffic to make a statement against the president.

Flores was one of the students who locked arms on the freeway, but a car swerved around the blockade and hit her, breaking her leg and pelvis.

Now Flores is saying her injuries are the school’s fault because the school knew about the protest and supported it, and failed to tell Flores and her fellow students to rethink their idea of blocking traffic on one of the San Diego area’s busiest thoroughfares, as though the idea wasn’t clearly terrible from the beginning. (DAILY WIRE)

