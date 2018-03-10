To Be ‘Inclusive,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ Has Excluded Male Directors

The return of the comic book character “Jessica Jones” on Netflix promised a season full of women (directors), and it will deliver a season full of women (directors). With so many women, we’ll need a few binders on hand to keep track.

In line with “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway’s decree that no “white cis men” should have creative control over women characters, “Jessica Jones” season 2 has made sure that no man will get a chance to manspread in the director’s chair.

From Entertainment Weekly:

For its second season, the Marvel-Netflix production recruited female directors to helm all 13 episodes — an achievement that aligns with the series’ reputation as an envelope-pushing, women-centric drama featuring a complicated female protagonist. Though more female filmmakers have entered the spotlight in recent years — 2017 saw massive successes from directors Patty Jenkins, Greta Gerwig, and Dee Rees — women directed only 11 percent of the year’s top 250 films, according to the 2017 “Celluloid Ceiling” study from San Diego State University’s Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film. Jessica Jones‘ female-led set in season 2, in other words, is a remarkable triumph.

Originally, “Jessica Jones” showrunner Melissa Rosenberg only sought to include more female directors on the show, but in the name of “being inclusive” made season 2 exclusively female when Netflix’s VP insisted the show be entirely female-driven. – READ MORE

