Veterans Home, Hospital on lockdown amid reports of active shooter with multiple hostages

A veterans home in Napa Valley was placed on lockdown Friday amid reports of an active shooter taking hostages.

Residents at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville were ordered to shelter in place shortly before 10:30 a.m. local time, according to California’s Department of Veteran Affairs.

“The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority,” the VA tweeted. “We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement.”

A gunman dressed in black and wearing body armor stormed into the veterans home with an automatic weapon, according to the Napa Valley Register. Three people may have been taken hostage, the paper reported.

As many as 30 shots rang out near the facility’s main dining hall, according to KQED.

This story is developing

BREAKING: armed man takes three hostages at #Yountville veterans home https://t.co/Z4JcRZBkGp — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) March 9, 2018

FBI moving in to position at Yountville Veterans Home @NorthBayNews pic.twitter.com/yeDoK4nfhN — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) March 9, 2018

#UPDATE Gunman at Veterans Home in #Yountville reportedly member of Pathway Home PTSD treatment program; holed up in Madison Building. https://t.co/QRarKbEmw6 — Howard Yune (@HowardInNapa) March 9, 2018

READ MORE: