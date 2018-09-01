IN-N-OUT REFUSES TO BACK DOWN, RESPONDS TO DEMOCRATIC BOYCOTT PUSH WITH STRONG STATEMENT

As California leftists paper the halls of Twitter with calls to boycott the classic burger chain In-N-Out for donating $25,000 to the GOP, the beloved fast food restaurant will not apologize and issued a strong statement in its own defense.

In a statement, In-N-Out Burger executive vice president Arnie Wensinger defended the company’s donations, noting that the company has given to both parties.

In-N-Out Burger responds to #BoycottInNOut. The Executive VP says In-N-Out donated to both political parties not just the California Republican Party. Here’s the official statement. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/r3eejM5B8N — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) August 30, 2018

“In 2018, In-N-Out Burger has made equal contributions to both Democratic and Republican Political Action Committees in the State of California,” Wensinger wrote on Thursday, going on to say the contribution was not about party affiliation but “policies that strengthen California” and help the company provide “strong pay and great benefits” for its employees.

“We have been fortunate to do business in this great state for almost 70 years,” the statement continued. “While it is unfortunate that our contributions to support both political parties in California has caused concern with some groups, we believe that bipartisan support is a fair and consistent approach that best serves the interests of our company and all of our Customers.” – READ MORE

Internet leftists are calling for a boycott of the cult favorite In-N-Out Burger chain over a donation made to the California Republican Party — ignoring large donations it has made to Democrats.

California writer Gabe Schneider tweeted out a snapshot of an In-N-Out late contribution report Wednesday, showing a donation to the California Republican Party designated toward the 2018 general election.

In-N-Out added a new item to their secret menu. https://t.co/VtaCOuiNRp pic.twitter.com/tCRYqFGDEB — Gabe Schneider 🗞 (@gabemschneider) August 29, 2018

The boycotters made no mention of the burger chain’s larger donations to a “moderate” consulting group headed in part by one of Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2010 campaign strategists. David Townsend’s Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy PAC received the same amount from In-N-Out, $30,000, on the same day in 2017 as the California Republican Party, according to campaign finance filings. The burger joint then gave the Democrat-aligned PAC another $50,000 in April of this year.

“Since 2009, Townsend’s Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy PAC has spent $5.7 million, campaign finance filings show,” the Sacramento Bee reported in 2014. “Roughly a quarter of that has gone toward fundraising events at golf resorts and fine restaurants, where corporate donors and their lobbyists mingle with a handful of Democratic legislators.” – READ MORE