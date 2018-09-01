Florida couple built drive-thru window at mobile home to sell drugs: cops

A Florida couple was arrested last week after they were caught allegedly selling drugs out of a drive-thru window they constructed out of the side of their mobile home.

William Parrish Jr. and McKenzee Dobbs of Ocala, Florida, were arrested on August 23 after investigators raided their mobile home following reports of four drug overdoses in the area, WFTV reported.

Ocala Police said the couple had turned a kitchen window into a drive-thru so customers would not have to constantly enter and exit their home, potentially drawing unwanted attention, WFTV reported. The house had signs directing people where to drive and indicated whether it was open or closed, police said.

“We were seeing some overdose incidents that were happening in this particular area, specifically at this particular location,” said Ocala Police Capt. Steven Cuppy. “There [were] some heroin sales that were going on there. Subsequently, through the investigation, we were able to determine that product was laced with fentanyl.”- READ MORE

A new study from the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention claims that “self-injury” — a category which includes deaths from drug overdose, alcohol consumption, and suicide — is now the seventh leading cause of death among Americans, quickly outpacing deaths from diseases like diabetes.

ABC News reports that researchers at the CDC used available data on drug overdoses, suicides, and deaths from diseases and accidents related to alcohol consumption to determine that approximately “29.1 people per 100,000 died from self injury,” compared to “24.8 per 100,000 from diabetes.”

Last year, around 72,000 people died from drug overdoses alone, the highest number of deaths since the CDC began recording deaths from OD. The 2018 numbers are expected to shatter that record. – READ MORE