In hilarious self-own, Warren asks ‘How could the American people want someone who lies to them?’ (VIDEO)

Politicians are known for their lack of self-awareness, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s absence of mindfulness may have reached new heights.

At a campaign event in Iowa Sunday afternoon, CBS News reporter Zak Hudak asked the presidential hopeful if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything. Warren’s response was priceless.

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” Warren said, seemingly unaware of her own fibbing. Based on a video posted on Twitter, it does not appear that Zudak asked Warren any follow-up questions.

Warren has an extensive history of bending the truth. Below are some of her greatest hits – READ MORE

