In hilarious self-own, Warren asks ‘How could the American people want someone who lies to them?’ (VIDEO)

Politicians are known for their lack of self-awareness, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s absence of mindfulness may have reached new heights.

At a campaign event in Iowa Sunday afternoon, CBS News reporter Zak Hudak asked the presidential hopeful if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything. Warren’s response was priceless.

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” @ewarren says after I asked if it’s disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American people about anything pic.twitter.com/b4AxH5Bq1m — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 19, 2020

“How could the American people want someone who lies to them?” Warren said, seemingly unaware of her own fibbing. Based on a video posted on Twitter, it does not appear that Zudak asked Warren any follow-up questions.

Warren has an extensive history of bending the truth. Below are some of her greatest hits – READ MORE