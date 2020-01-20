Former Vermont Gov Says Sanders Has No Loyalty to Dems, May Hurt Future Nominee’s Chance Against Trump

The former governor of Vermont issued a warning to Democrats about how Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) could impact their chances in the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with Politico, former Gov. Peter Shumlin (D) said that Sanders could hurt the future nominee’s chances are with his attacks on them during the primary.

Shumlin — who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden — said that Sanders will “play dirty” during the Democratic primary because of a “holier than the rest” sentiment held by the Vermont senator and his staff.

“What I’ve seen in Bernie’s politics is he and his team feel they’re holier than the rest. In the end, they will play dirty because they think that they pass a purity test that Republicans and most Democrats don’t pass.”

Shumlin warned that “Bernie will come first,” even if he “considers you a friend.”

“That’s the pattern we’ve seen over the years in Vermont, and that’s what we are seeing now nationally,” Shumlin added. – READ MORE