In Attempt To Improve Response To Terrorism, Israel Extends Firearm Permits To 500,000 Israelis

More than a half million Israelis who are infantry veterans are now eligible for firearm permits in a move by the government to improve the response to terrorist attacks.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan announced Monday that the gun restrictions are now eased to allow Israelis who served in infantry units to be immediately eligible to carry firearms, i24NEWS reports.

The rollback of restrictions will also apply to police officers with similar training, military officers with the rank of first lieutenants or higher, and non-commissioned officers with the rank of first sergeant or higher who have in the past given up their weapons after finishing their service.

“Many civilians saved lives during terror attacks in an era of ‘lone terrorism,’ Erdan said in a statement. “The more skilled civilians carrying weapons, the greater the chance of thwarting attacks without casualties and reducing the number of casualties.”. – READ MORE

The number of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits is soaring to new levels despite the rabid anti-gun activism following a slew of school shootings over the past year.

Issued CCW permits increased approximately 275 percent over a ten-year period, from 4.6 million permits in 2007 to over 17.25 permits in 2018, according to a study released Friday by the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC). The number has been increasing year over year and is forecast to continue trending upwards.

The most notable demographic increase was found to be among women and minorities. During the aforementioned time period, CCW issuance jumped 111 percent faster for women than for men. Moreover, compared to white individuals, permits for Asian and black individuals spiked 29 percent and 20 percent quicker, respectively. – READ MORE