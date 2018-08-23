White House Reporter: Sarah Sanders Should Pay For My Bodyguard Since She’s ‘Stirring’ Up Threats

A White House correspondent who often says outrageous things on CNN, where she moonlights as a contributor, says Press Secretary Sarah Sanders should for pay her bodyguard for “stirring it up.”

April Ryan, the Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, is often combative in the daily White House briefings, interrupting Sanders and demanding answers (along with posing questions about whether President Trump is a racist). That commitment to true journalism (ha) has led to problems, she claims.

“I’ve had some people wait for me outside the White House,” Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter. “There is a concern now. I mean, I’ve had death threats, I’ve had craziness, so I have a real concern.”

“Do I have a bodyguard?” Ryan said. “Yes, I do. Am I paying for it? Yes, I am. And, I think [Sanders] should have to pay for it, especially if she’s stirring it up with her boss.”

“I did not sign up for this. I was just doing a job,” Ryan added.

Ryan said she began receiving death threats after she asked Sanders if President Trump was considering resigning. – READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders fielded numerous questions about fired White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman during Tuesday’s press conference and turned the tables on the media over Newman’s allegations.

“What is the strategy in continuing to respond to the charges in this book?” a reporter asked Sanders about President Trump. “Why doesn’t he just ignore it?”

https://twitter.com/RealSaavedra/status/1029457118762422272

“Frankly I think most of America would be happy to ignore it but unfortunately the individuals in this room continue to create a large platform for somebody they know not to have a lot of credibility, for someone they frankly refused to give a platform to when they worked here at the White House,” Sanders responded.- READ MORE