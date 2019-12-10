Impeachment witness who invoked Barron Trump floated by liberal group for Supreme Court

A former Hillary Clinton aide’s organization has promoted Pamela Karlan — the Stanford professor who referenced the president’s son during an impeachment hearing this week — as a possible Democratic choice for the Supreme Court nominee, raising more questions about Karlan’s impartiality while testifying during the on-going impeachment inquiry.

Karlan is included in the list compiled by Demand Justice, a progressive group behind recent attack ads surrounding Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The group’s leader, Brian Fallon, previously served as press secretary for former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and has called Trump’s SCOTUS confirmations illegitimate.

Fallon’s group has been pushing Democrats to release their list of nominees and demanded that the next SCOTUS picks include representatives of academia and other fields, rather than corporate law firms.

“It’s no surprise that radical liberal Pamela Karlan is on the Demand Justice shortlist for the Supreme Court,” Judicial Crisis Network Chief Counsel Carrie Severino said in a statement to Fox News.

“Her particular brand of hateful, there-are-no-innocents political warfare defines the liberal elite today,” she said. “Sadly, she is also representative of the alarming nominees the left would put forward if they had the chance. America, take note.”

Severino, who helped push Kavanaugh's confirmation, previously derided the list as a reflection of progressives' "radical policy agenda." "For every specific policy goal that the extreme left wants to implement, Demand Justice has provided a name — or two or three — of an ultra-liberal lawyer who has made that cause a focus of his or her activism," she wrote in October.