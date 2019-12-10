Twitter Suspends Fox News Host For Showing Tweet From Saudi Terrorist Who Attacked U.S. Military Base In Florida

Twitter suspended Fox New host Pete Hegseth on Saturday for showing a tweet from the alleged Saudi military official who went on a shooting spree at the Naval Air Station (NAS) in Pensacola, Florida, late last week.

In an Instagram post, Hegseth wrote: “Yesterday, I was BANNED from — because I posted a screen shot of the terrorist from Florida tweeting his Islamist motivations. That’s it, a screen shot of a terrorist in his own words. If they can ban me, they will ban anyone. We need to fight back. Heck, I posted the terrorist screen shot on this post too, so stay tune for banning me too. Big tech does the bidding of the Left, especially to include anyone who speaks truth about the threat of radical Islam.”

The tweet that Twitter demanded that Hegseth remove, stated: “Here’s the (now-blocked) tweet from the Saudi Islamist, , who murdered 3 brave Americans in Florida. The coward posted it just hours before his terrorist attack. This is Islamist terror. No reason to ever mince words. Saudi Arabia must be held to account.”

Hegseth's tweet included a screenshot of the alleged terrorist's tweet, which is not shown in his Instagram post where he posted the screenshot of the message Twitter sent to him.