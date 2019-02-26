‘I’m Snakebit’: Sore Loser Spike Lee Furious ‘Green Book’ Won Best Picture, Nearly Storms Out

Who would have thought that leftist filmmaker Spike Lee, a man who stares “daggers” at interracial couples on the street, is a sore loser who nearly stormed out of the Dolby Theatre like a spoiled brat the moment “Green Book” was announced Best Picture.

According to Variety, “BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee not only used his acceptance speech for Best Adapted Screenplay to give a divisive political message in which he urged America to “do the right thing” by voting Democrat in 2020 (ironically, the party of the Ku Klux Klan), he also got visibly furious and unruly to the point of running for the exit sign upon “Green Book” winning Best Picture.

“After presenter Julia Roberts announced ‘Green Book‘ as Best Picture, AP reporter Andrew Dalton was one of several journalists who noticed Lee wave his arms in anger before storming out of the theater,” reports Variety. “However, before he could leave, he was stopped at the doors and was forced to return to his seat once the speeches had stopped.”

Speaking with reporters backstage, the director said he felt “snakebit” by his movie losing to “Green Book.”

“I’m snakebit. Every time someone’s driving somebody, I lose,” Spike Lee told reporters. “I thought I was courtside at the Garden and the refs made a bad call.”

Spike Lee was referencing his loss of Best Original Screenplay to “Driving Miss Daisy” in 1990, a year that multiple Hollywood insiders believe he was snubbed of a Best Director nomination for “Do the Right Thing.”- READ MORE