Chicago police say they have more evidence Jussie Smollett staged hate crime

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson claimed that there is a slew of evidence that “Empire” star Jussie Smollett staged his own hate crime.

“Let me just put this out there first and foremost right now that he still has the presumption of innocence until he has his day in court,” Johnson told host Robin Robertson “Good Morning America” Monday.

(…)

Johnson said that the Chicago police apprehended the brothers for 48 hours and that they became “cooperating witnesses” in the 47th hour, noting that authorities “gathered up a lot of evidence and facts before then.”

“We worked very closely with their lawyer,” Johnson told Roberts, explaining that the Osundairos’ attorney likely advised them on how to proceed with the police.

He maintained that the Chicago police were not out to get Smollett and sympathized with his plight at first, despite his story allegedly having holes.

“There were some questions , but there’s always questions when people are describing incidents to us,” Johnson said, adding, “We didn’t have the facts to support him being involved in it until that 47th hour.”

He said, "It's not the Chicago police saying , it's the evidence, the facts and the witnesses that are saying it."