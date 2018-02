Illinois Dem mocks Trump’s SOTU: ‘Whoever translated it for him from Russian did a good job’

U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez mockingly praised President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, saying in a statement that it was “clear and well-delivered,” and that “[w]hoever translated it for him from Russian did a good job.”

The Illinois Democrat, who has announced he will retire from Congress at the end of his current term, is testing the waters for a 2020 presidential run, Fox News reported.

In his statement, Gutierrez – who has previously called Trump a “major criminal” who wants to destroy families and pollute the environment — specifically criticized Trump’s immigration policy.

“If you look at how the President has treated Puerto Rico, you have to conclude that he just doesn’t care and probably thinks of Puerto Rico as just another s—hole country,” Gutierrez wrote. – READ MORE

We have a bipartisan standing ovation — and a lot of “USA!” chants. https://t.co/00Kmhu7ges — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) January 31, 2018

Luis Gutierrez, the illegal alien-loving congressman from Illinois, appeared to be triggered during President Trump’s soaring rhetoric during the State of the Union address and fled the House chamber. (AMERICAN MIRROR)

Those who hung around long enough to watch the official Democratic response to the State of the Union were treated to Rep. Joe Kennedy speaking in front of a car (a brave choice), but there was something distracting.

When we started seeing tweets about him drooling, we thought people were joking about his age … but no, that wasn’t it. Was he actually … drooling? (TWITCHY)

Chapstick Kennedy is no JFK. #SOTU — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 31, 2018

The aide who told Joe Kennedy to drink water so he “doesn’t embarrass himself like Rubio” is probably wishing they’d kept their mouth shut right now. pic.twitter.com/Ax1fDJXQDn — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) January 31, 2018

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) offered an all-out rebuke of President Trump‘s first year in office in the Democratic response to the State of the Union address, accusing the president of drastically reshaping the United States and exacerbating political divisions.

“Many have spent the past year anxious, angry, afraid,” Kennedy said in the Democratic rebuttal. “We all feel the fault lines of a fractured country. We hear the voices of Americans who feel forgotten and forsaken.”

Kennedy’s remarks came minutes after Trump wrapped up his first State of the Union address, which set out an ambitious agenda for the future while taking a victory lap on much of his first year in office. – READ MORE