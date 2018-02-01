True Pundit

Devin Nunes Blasts The FBI For Warning White House Over Releasing Memo

On Wednesday, Rep. Devin Nunes, who headed the GOP staff that wrote the controversial memo accusing the FBI of surveillance abuses against the Trump Administration, angrily denounced the FBI’s warning to the White House not to release the memo.

On Tuesday night, after his State of the Union address, President Trump indicated that he would release the memo. As reported by CNN, the FBI then sent a warning to the White House on Wednesday morning, stating, “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

Nunes then blasted the FBI for its insistence that the memo remain undisclosed, calling the agency’s reaction a “spurious objection.” READ MORE

There is nothing worse than a cornered Rat. Except perhaps two cornered Rats.

On the eve of President Donald Trump releasing the FISA memo which promises to torch the FBI and Justice Department, Congressman Adam Schiif and Sen. Chuck Schumer cooked up a late night scheme Wednesday to block the memo’s heralded release.

And right on cue.

This after the White House told FBI Director Christopher Wray that despite his objections, the memo would be released.

UPDATE: 11:20 PM EST  Nunes Fires Back

