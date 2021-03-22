Illegal immigrant from Mexico wanted for raping 2 young girls is killed by Texas cop: report

An armed child-rape suspect who left Arkansas, where he was wanted on 11 felony counts, was killed in Arlington, Texas, this week after pointing a gun at police during a traffic stop, according to a report.

“We are thankful no innocent community members or officers were injured,” the Arlington Police Department wrote on Twitter.

The officer discharged his duty gun and struck the suspect. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unclear why the suspect wanted in Arkansas was in Arlington. We are thankful no innocent community members or officers were injured. Case will go to @TarrantCountyDA pic.twitter.com/FkwJ0QOwCP — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) March 19, 2021

Suspect Juan Jimenez-Salas, 46, was later found to be an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had previously been deported from the U.S., authorities told FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The suspect was accused of repeatedly molesting two young daughters of his Arkansas girlfriend, authorities said. Both girls were under age 10.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --