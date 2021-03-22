Illegal immigrant from Mexico wanted for raping 2 young girls is killed by Texas cop: report

An armed child-rape suspect who left Arkansas, where he was wanted on 11 felony counts, was killed in Arlington, Texas, this week after pointing a gun at police during a traffic stop, according to a report.

“We are thankful no innocent community members or officers were injured,” the Arlington Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Suspect Juan Jimenez-Salas, 46, was later found to be an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had previously been deported from the U.S., authorities told FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The suspect was accused of repeatedly molesting two young daughters of his Arkansas girlfriend, authorities said. Both girls were under age 10.- READ MORE

