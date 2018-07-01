ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTED FOR STARTING A COLORADO FIRE THAT CHARRED 40K ACRES

Colorado authorities arrested an illegal immigrant Saturday for allegedly starting a string of wildfires in the state that have consumed more than 40,000 acres and has not yet been contained.

Jesper Joergensen was apprehended after the announcement was made at a community meeting, the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Joergensen is not a U.S. citizen and will be given to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he faces arson charges, a Costilla County official said at the meeting.

An investigation from the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and ICE ultimately led officials to Joergensen. It is not yet clear what nationality he holds.

“The initial cause of the fire was human caused,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. Local reports show the fire has grown 41,292 acres and is zero percent contained. The Costilla County Board of Supervisors has meanwhile declared the affected areas a disaster. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1