‘Angel Mom’ on Migrant Family Reunification Rallies: ‘Nobody Fights for Us Anymore’ (VIDEO)

A woman whose husband and two children were killed in a crash involving an illegal immigrant said Saturday that America is only seeing one side of the story when it comes to family reunification.

Courtney Hacking’s husband Peter, 4-year-old daughter Ellie and 22-month-old son Grayson died instantly when an illegal immigrant without a driver’s license drove head-on into their car on March 31, 2016.

Hundreds of protests are planned for Saturday, calling for the reunification of children and their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hacking said on “Cavuto Live” that the issue is a “sticky situation” because although she doesn’t believe any child should be separated from their parent, she’ll won’t get the chance to see hers again. – READ MORE

