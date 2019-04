An undocumented immigrant accused of more than 100 child-related sex offenses has been arrested, according to Louisiana officials.

KLFY reported that Miguel Martinez, 44, was arrested on 100 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, one count of production under 13, and one count of sexual battery of a juvenile under 13.

Martinez, deported once before, in 2005, is a registered sex offender in California.