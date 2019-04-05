Doctors Are Now Giving 8-Year-Old Girls Testosterone, Claiming They’re ‘Transgender’

According to medical doctors and a parent of a gender non-conforming child speaking on a panel for the Heritage Foundation, their quest to stop dangerous transgender treatments on minors has exposed that “government-funded research now allows wrong sex hormones such as testosterone to be given to girls as young as 8,” reported The Christian Post on Tuesday.

Through FOIA requests, Dr. Michael Laidlaw, a California-based endocrinologist, and some of his colleagues “found that in 2017 they lowered the minimum age for cross-sex hormones from 13 to 8,” the report said.

”Imagine giving 8-year-old girls testosterone,” Laidlaw offered. ”They are in 3rd or 4th grade. This is unbelievable. But this is going on.”

During the panel discussion, the endocrinologist detailed the dangers of medically treating children who are confused about their gender and showcased video clips of doctors Ilana Sherer and Johanna Olson-Kennedy, both of whom medically treat "transgender" children.