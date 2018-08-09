Illegal Alien Pretends Girl Is His Daughter To Enter U.S., Rapes Her, Homeland Security Says

U.S. officials have arrested an illegal alien for multiple counts of rape after he tried to gain entry to the United States with a child he claimed was his daughter, a DHS official said in a Tuesday statement.

A DHS official noted that the illegal alien, Ramon Pedro, arrived with a young girl he claimed was his daughter at the Ysleta Port of Entry in Texas in mid-April.

After Pedro and his claimed daughter was hospitalized for tuberculosis testing in July, U.S. authorities discovered she was not only not related to him in any way but was being systematically sexually abused by him.

“In fact, the victim’s mother told her daughter to accompany Pedro to the United States and he would secure her employment,” a DHS official said, adding that “on July 27, 2018, the Huron Police Department arrested him for multiple felony offenses for rape, oral copulation, forcible sexual penetration and endangering/causing injury to a child. He is currently detained in Fresno County Jail on a $310,000 bond.” – READ MORE

In a horrifying moment caught on security camera footage, a man attempting to enter the U.S. illegally fell from the top of a 30-foot security fence in Calexico, California, suffering severe injuries.

The dramatic moment was caught on security footage, which KSWT published here.

“A man was found severely injured by Border Patrol agents after he fell from the international border wall behind the Gran Plaza Outlet Mall in Calexico Sunday evening,” KSWT reports.

“Agents, along with EMS professionals and fire department personnel, provided aid and assessed the man’s injuries,” KSWT reports. “The man suffered bilateral femur fractures to both legs and a possible back injury. The man was airlifted to a medical center in Palm Springs.”– READ MORE

