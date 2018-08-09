WATCH: The Jack In The Box Ad That Upset #MeToo Champions

Jack in the Box created a new ad, titled “Jack’s Bowls,” that has elicited criticism from those who say it champions sexual innuendo in the workplace. In a piece in Adweek titled, “Jack in the Box Just Launched One of the Most Tone-Deaf Ads of the #MeToo Era,” writer David Griner wrote that the ad “celebrates sexual innuendo in the workplace,” asserting that the ad is “basically a minute of incessant genital jokes.”

Griner notes that Jack in the Box and the ad agency David&Goliath “defended the spot, telling Adweek that the ad is not referencing the high-profile #MeToo movement …” Jack in the Box and David&Goliath released a statement to Adweek, saying:

This ad is a creative and humorous expression around the teriyaki bowl, highlighting how a burger brand such as Jack in the Box has the guts—or ‘bowls’—to go beyond the usual and serve something other than burgers. This ad is not diminishing any movement, and we stand firmly against any form of harassment and value those who have the guts to combat it.– READ MORE

New York — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Has Longstanding Professional And Continuing Financial Ties To Harvey Weinstein’s Long-time Attorney, Close Adviser And Business Investor Who Himself Was Widely Criticized Over Controversial Tactics He Reportedly Deployed To Minimize The Allegations Of Sexual Assault And Harassment Faced By The Hollywood Mogul.

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, the law firm headed by famed attorney David Boies, has been Gillibrand’s single largest campaign donor throughout her political career and is currently her second-largest donor in the 2018 election cycle, behind her largest benefactor this year by only $1,230.

Boies helped Weinstein settle a sexual harassment claim and reportedly personally signed a contract with a shadowy private investigation company that engaged in efforts to foil the extensive New York Times investigation into the accusations against Weinstein. Those efforts reportedly included an operative going so far as to pose as a women’s rights activist to glean information from one of Weinstein’s accusers. An operative from the firm hired by Boies also reportedly went undercover to meet with reporters in an effort to get the names of female accusers speaking to the news media about Weinstein.

Gillibrand’s continued acceptance of financial support from Boies’s firm comes despite her being one of the most prominent and outspoken supporters of the #MeToo movement. Gillibrand positioned herself as a leading #MeToo advocate in December 2017, when she became the first senator to demand that Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) step down after a photo surfaced that appeared to show then-comedian Franken engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct years before he ran for public office. She also sent shockwaves across the Democratic political arena when she commented that Bill Clinton should have resigned as president during the Monica Lewinsky scandal. – READ MORE

