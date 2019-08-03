Illegal Alien Overstayed ‘Protected Status,’ Charged with Allegedly Raping Child

An illegal alien who overstayed his Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is now charged with allegedly raping a child, according to Louisiana officials.

Andres Fuentes-Castro, an El Salvadoran national who had been living in the U.S. for nearly 10 years, is charged with three counts of rape of a child, according to WGNO.

Fuentes-Castro was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and Border Patrol agents on July 18 after officials allege that he repeatedly raped a young child between 2014 and 2016.

The illegal alien originally came to the U.S. from El Salvador and was the beneficiary of TPS — a temporary amnesty — which was awarded to a total of 200,000 El Salvadoransbut was ended by President Trump’s administration last year after nearly 20 years of the program being renewed. – READ MORE

