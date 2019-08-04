Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering 19 Senior Citizens to Face Death Penalty

Texas prosecutors will seek the death penalty against an accused illegal alien serial killer who has been charged with murdering 12 senior citizens and accused of murdering seven others.

This week, the Dallas Morning News revealed that Dallas, Texas prosecutors in the case against 46-year-old Billy Chemirmir, an illegal alien from Kenya, will seek the death penalty after charges that he murdered 12 elderly women between 2016 and 2018.

In Texas, the death penalty is only sought in cases where prosecutors believe the suspect committed particularly atrocious crimes against victims. The death penalty means Chemirmir, if convicted, would receive either a life sentence without parole or be put to death.

Last month, a separate lawsuit named another seven senior citizens — six women and one man — who were allegedly murdered by Chemirmir, bringing his alleged murder victim count to 19 so far.