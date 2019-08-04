Chick-fil-A Tops Poll as America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant

Chick-fil-A has topped an annual nationwide poll as America’s favorite fast food restaurant, surpassing In-N-Out Burger.

Market Force, a customer satisfaction company, released its annual look at “America’s favorite” fast food chains this week, polling more than 7,600 consumers about their favorite fast foods.

Chick-fil-A received the highest overall score across all categories of restaurants, with a 79 percent “loyalty rating,” placing it above In-N-Out, which was No. 1 last year.

In-N-Out still holds the top spot as America’s favorite burger chain, with a 73 percent customer satisfaction rating.

Chipotle was No. 1 among Mexican chains, while Jersey Mike’s topped the list of sandwich shops. – READ MORE