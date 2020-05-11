Ilhan Omar on DOJ Dropping Michael Flynn Case: ‘White Privilege’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) reacted to news that the Department of Justice (DOJ) was dropping its case against former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.) on Thursday by calling it an example of “white privilege.”

White privilege at work. https://t.co/KfqzcvwXiV — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 7, 2020

Flynn, whose name was “unmasked” by Obama administration officials in a foreign wiretap and illegally leaked to the media; who was apparently set up by FBI officials in an attempt to have him prosecuted or fired, even though they knew he had not committed any underlying crime; who was investigated on the instructions of FBI leadership even after the agency had begun closing the case for lack of evidence of wrongdoing; who was interviewed at the White House without any notice that he was a target of investigation; who was reportedly coerced into pleading guilty by threats that his son would face indictment; who lost his job as a result of the ensuing political controversy; and who had to sell his house to pay his legal fees, was a target of the entire media and political establishment before allegedly benefiting from said “privilege.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --