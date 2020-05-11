Matt Gaetz torches Trey Gowdy for backing the FBI in 2018 and not defending Mike Flynn

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) absolutely torched former Republican congressman Trey Gowdy for backing the FBI in 2018 and for not supporting an effort to subpoena Democrats while he was in power to defend Mike Flynn.

Gaetz dropped the bombshell accusations against his fellow Republican while being interviewed by Sean Hannity on Fox News Friday.

“I’m glad you went through Trey Gowdy’s exquisite questions in 2017 to these corrupt officials,” Gaetz said sarcastically.

Why did Trey Gowdy go on TV in May 2018 and say the FBI did what our fellow Americans would have wanted them to do? And that it had nothing to do with @realDonaldTrump? When we wanted subpoena power, it was Paul Ryan and Gowdy who wouldn’t give it to us. https://t.co/EbS5O9wbWG pic.twitter.com/sQDmo2ohkt — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 9, 2020

“I guess my question, Sean, would be why was it then that in late May of 2018 that Trey Gowdy went on Martha MacCallum’s show and said that the FBI did exactly what all of our fellow Americans would have wanted them to do and it had nothing to do with Donald Trump. Both of those things have now been proven to be not true and it seems that Gowdy’s brilliant lawyering back in 2017 that we’re only able to see now proves those two statements untrue,” he continued.

“The number one question I get asked from Americans is why no one has gone to jail and been held accountable,” Gaetz added. – READ MORE

