Ilhan Omar Ignores Request for Tax Returns, but Demanded Trump’s

The Associated Press (AP) has confirmed that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) filed a joint tax return with one man while being legally married to another — and adds that she has ignored requests to release her tax returns.

Omar has joined Democrats in demanding that President Donald Trump release his tax returns, even claiming — oddly — that he had to do so because it was “required by law”:

🤔 Imagine if we were able to see Trump's most recent tax returns — as required by law. https://t.co/RhFz1GXd4o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 8, 2019

The AP story repeats what Breitbart News reported last Thursday — namely, that “Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was found by the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board … to have committed several campaign finance violations.” The violations had to do with her campaign paying legal expenses related to her personal tax returns, and also reimbursing her for out-of-state travel that was found to be unrelated to her state legislative duties. – READ MORE