Border crisis: Texas town overrun with crime and disease. The mayor has had ENOUGH

“From my standpoint, I don’t even know why we have federal elected officials,” Uvalde, Texas, Mayor Don McLaughlin said in an exclusive interview with Conservative Review.

Uvalde is a small town of 17,000 inhabitants, and they are now overrun by illegal immigrants and an international cartel smuggling operation. Uvalde is 40-60 miles from the border, but it might as well be right at the border. “We are in no man’s land. The state is not doing anything; the federal government is not doing anything,” the mayor, who is begging the politicians to get involved, said. “We are getting nothing. I’ve lived here all my life and have never seen anything like this. The people in the communities are getting scared. What is coming that we don’t see? Who knows? People up north and in D.C. have no clue what is going on here. They don’t realize that these people are not being screened for diseases. We’re fed up.”

Situated at the crossroads of major highways coming up from border towns in the Laredo and Del Rio border sectors, Uvalde has now become a dumping ground for migrants coming north. And they are not just coming from Central America. Del Rio has received hundreds of African migrants in recent weeks. Uvalde has a Border Patrol holding facility, and according to McLaughlin, whenever it is full, if the city doesn’t take charge, many immigrants are released in a Walmart parking lot. Mayor McLaughlin said his city must pick up the tab to have them bused to San Antonio. On Friday, local media reported that San Antonio has now received hundreds of African migrants.

"In Uvalde, Border Patrol told us if we didn't have buses ready right at the holding facility, they would have released them in a parking lot at a Walmart or a Stripes. This is what's happening in outlying areas, but thanks to our working relationship with Border Patrol, we make sure to have buses ready. We just don't have the facilities for them. We have to pay for these buses out of our pockets, and our citizens are mad."