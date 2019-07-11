Ilhan Omar endorses campaign to target Fox News advertisers after scathing criticism from Tucker Carlson

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) endorsed a campaign to pressure advertisers to drop Fox News after a scathing criticism from Tucker Carlson that she called racist.

“Fox News is now giving a nightly platform to white supremacist rhetoric. It’s dangerous,” Omar tweeted.

Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech. https://t.co/iQdMJ0heXR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 10, 2019

“Advertisers should not be underwriting hate speech,” she concluded.

She reposted a video of the commentary from Carlson, and a tweet that called it a "racist attack," while calling on advertisers to drop the cable news network and asking Twitter users to pressure them.