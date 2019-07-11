‘Disgraceful’: Scalise Tears Into Democrats for ‘Wasting Time’ Instead of Fixing the ‘Broken Asylum Laws’ (VIDEO)

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) is torching congressional Democrats for their alleged “disgraceful” inaction to solve the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The total number of border apprehensions took a dive in the month of June, dropping 28 percent from the month prior, the Department of Homeland Security revealed. However, the over 104,000 apprehensions in May continues a fourth-month streak of over 100,000 apprehensions at the southern border, per month.

Although border law enforcement saw the decline, officials are still calling on Congress’ continued effort to address the situation, as IJR Red reported.

We MUST FIX our broken asylum laws to solve the humanitarian & security crisis at our border. But Democrats are wasting time advocating for open borders—which will make the situation even worse—instead of working with @realDonaldTrump & Republicans on real solutions. Disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/LOr03fo7K6 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 11, 2019

Scalise expressed an urgent request to his Democratic congressional colleagues to help “fix our broken asylum laws.” He slammed Democrats for “wasting time advocating for open borders” while the president and Republican lawmakers focus on “real solutions.”

"Disgraceful," he labeled the contrast.