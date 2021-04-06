Ilhan Omar: Capitol attack ‘would have been worse’ if suspect had ‘AR-15 instead of a knife’

Rep. Ilhan Omar made a pitch for gun control in offering her condolences for Friday’s Capitol attack, in which a Capitol Hill police officer was killed by a man with a knife.

“Heartbroken to learn another CP was killed while protecting the Capitol. My thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family and the entire Capitol Police force,” the Minnesota Democrat wrote in a tweet. “The death toll would have been worse if

the assailant had an AR-15 instead of a knife.”

Heartbroken to learn another CP was killed while protecting the Capitol. My thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family and the entire Capitol Police force. The death toll would have been worse if the assailant had an AR-15 instead of a knife. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 2, 2021

On Friday a suspect identified as Noah Green, 25, rammed his car into a barrier outside the Senate complex before lunging at Capitol Police officers with a knife. One officer was injured and another, officer William “Billy” Evans, died. The suspect was killed by police.

Democrats have renewed their calls for gun control in light of three mass shootings over the last month. Eight were killed in a series of attacks in Atlanta, Ga. on March 16. On March 22, ten were killed when a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo. Four were killed, including a 9-year-old child, at a business complex in Orange, California on Wednesday.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --