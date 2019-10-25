Ilhan Omar Blames Trump For Child’s Death, Issues Major Correction

On Thursday, Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN), one of the party’s more vocal Trump critics, attempted to blame the president for an infant supposedly dying “as a direct result” of losing his medical coverage. But after being hit by some quick fact-checks online, Omar issued a significant correction — or a significant partial correction, at least.

“A nine month old died as a direct result of Trump’s cuts to Medicaid and CHIP,” Omar tweeted Thursday linking to a report by The New York Times. “He is one of a million children to lose healthcare. Let that sink in.”

almost died* — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 24, 2019

But as Twitchy and others online quickly pointed out, Omar apparently did not read very carefully the report she was using to bash Trump.

Most importantly, the nine-month-old boy did not die. Secondly, baby Elijah’s loss of medical coverage was simply the result of his mother failing to submit the proper paperwork in time, not the Trump administration’s “cuts to Medicaid and CHP.” And even though his mother had not properly enrolled her child in coverage, the medical staff took care of the little boy anyhow. – READ MORE