CNN President Jeff Zucker: ‘I’d Be Very Open’ to Hiring Shepard Smith

CNN President Jeff Zucker signaled Thursday that he is “very open” to hiring former Fox News Channel daytime anchor Shepard Smith.

Speaking at the network’s CITIZEN by CNN forum, Zucker called Smith, who unexpectedly resigned from Fox News earlier this month, both a “great journalist” and an “incredibly talented” anchor.

“I would be very open to talking to him,” Zucker revealed to CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter.

Stelter, who hosts CNN’s Reliable Sources, suggested the network’s 11:00 a.m. would be an optimal time slot for Smith to occupy.

“That’s what I was thinking. That’s so weird you’re thinking that, too,” Zucker replied, before adding, “I don’t know when he’ll be available but he is an immense talent and we’re always looking for great talent.” – READ MORE