“If I’m A Criminal, It’s Open Season”: Atlanta Police To Stop Chasing Criminals

In a country where the balance of power swings wildly between law enforcement and criminals, Atlanta has launching a program that as of this moment will let crime run rampant without and police officers in pursuit. Literally.

Last week, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields sent out an email to the entire police force notifying officers that the department will no longer chase suspects, in what is now called a “zero chase policy.” According to WSB-TV, Shields cited “the risk to the safety of the officers and the public for each chase”, and “knowing that the judicial system is largely unresponsive to the actions of the defendants.”

Ostensibly, the change comes after public outcry following a deadly crash last month that killed two men during a police chase. The APD’s response: halt all police chases indefinitely.

“Please know that I realize this will not be a popular decision; and more disconcerting to me personally, is that this decision may drive crime up,” Shields said in a memo announcing the change. “I get it.”

While she noted that "an overwhelming number of crimes are committed where a vehicle is involved" and that significant arrests often follow zeroing in on a specific vehicle, other factors influenced the decision.