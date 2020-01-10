Michael Moore Applauds Soleimani in Funeral Tweet

The funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian military leader who was killed last week in a targeted drone strike by US military forces, recently took place, and the size of the crowds that gathered really impressed Moore.

“Is there an American General for whom millions of us would turn out for his funeral?” Moore asked in a tweet. “Can anyone even name the chair of the Joint Chiefs? We all support those who serve but would we pour into the streets like this?”

No we wouldn’t Michael. But then again, the lives of us and our loved ones wouldn’t be threatened if we wouldn’t attend such a funeral, like is the case in Iran. Many thousands of Iranians attend such events not out of free will, but because the regime expects them to attend — Carlos Zacharioudakis (@ElGriego79) January 8, 2020

Of course, many were quick to mock and ridicule Moore's rather stupid tweet, with many noting that in oppressive regimes, it wouldn't be surprising to see huge outpourings of "grief" from the citizenry when those like Soleimani kick the bucket.