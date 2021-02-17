ICE nearly released sex abuse convicts after confusion over Biden’s ‘release them all’ memo

Immigration authorities prepared to release three men in Texas convicted of sex offenses against children in an apparent misapplication of President Joe Biden’s enforcement directives.

Biden issued a new directive on immigration enforcement on his first day in office: Under the new memorandum, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were to focus their efforts on threats to national security, threats to public safety and immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally on or after Nov. 1.

ICE dropped “detainer” requests – which require state and local law enforcement to hold a person who potentially entered the U.S. illegally – against 26 people as a result of the change in policy, according to Jason Clark, chief of staff at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Most of the 26 were convicted of drug charges or drunk-driving offenses, but two men were convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager and a third was convicted of indecency with a child.

People convicted of sex offenses against minors still qualify for enforcement under the Biden policies, as the memorandum defines public safety threats as people “who have been convicted of an aggravated felony.” – READ MORE

