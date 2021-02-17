Cryptocurrency Seeks to Lure Firearms Companies Amid Threat Banks Will Cut Off Gun Industry

With the looming threat that the financial industry may shut its doors to the gun industry, a Utah man is hoping that his cryptocurrency geared toward purchasing firearms will take off.

Since Democrats took full control of the government last month, a proposed rule that would protect businesses such as the firearms industry has been scuttled, opening the possibility that companies will see their financial services cut off. Rob McNealy, a Second Amendment supporter, created the Universal Settlement Coin (TUSC), a cryptocurrency that focuses on providing the firearms industry with a tool that would allow gun stores and firearm-related manufacturers to provide goods and services completely outside of the banking industry.

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly seen as a viable alternative for purchasing goods. They exist completely outside of the banking system, which allows stores, suppliers, and customers to make transactions that can’t be cut off by banks worried about their reputation, the primary reason given for cutting off services. Earlier this week, Tesla announced it would start accepting Bitcoin, joining such companies as Microsoft, Home Depot, and Starbucks.

McNealy created the currency three years ago in response to Operation Choke Point, an Obama administration policy which increased scrutiny on banks that did business with the firearms industry and caused many to cut ties with the industry completely. Though Operation Choke Point was ended in the first months of the Trump administration, many banks continued to deny services to the firearms industry due to pressure from gun-control activists.- READ MORE

