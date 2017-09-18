ICE Detainees on Hunger Strike: ‘We’d Rather Die’ than Be Deported

Iraqi immigrants being detained in an immigration facility in Detroit, Michigan, said they would rather die here than be deported to their native country. Seven Iraqi detainees began a hunger strike on Friday to protest their pending deportation.

The seven Iraqi detainees were part of a group of nearly 114 Iraqi immigrants rounded upin the Detroit area by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers over the summer. In June, a federal judge temporarily blocked the removal of the Iraqi immigrants, but the Iraqis remain in detention. ICE officials said the arrested Iraqis have criminal records in the U.S. for homicide, rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, and a host of other crimes.

ICE officials placed the seven Iraqi hunger strikers under medical supervision. Following that move, seven additional detainees joined the hunger strike effort, the Detroit Newsreported.

"They continue to be offered three meals daily and provided an adequate supply of drinking water or other beverages," ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls told the local newspaper. "Several other detainees have been randomly refusing the facility's prepared meals over the last several days and are being monitored by facility staff."