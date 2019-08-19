ICE arrests illegal immigrant accused of rape 2 months after he was released on bond

A North Carolina sheriff has been accused by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials of ignoring an ICE detainer in the case of an illegal immigrant who was captured this month — two months after he was released on bond in a rape case.

“By releasing a previously deported alien facing serious criminal charges, Mecklenburg County chose to release a serious public safety threat onto the streets of Charlotte where he was free to potentially harm others for nearly two months until his capture by ICE,” the agency officials said Friday.

Charlotte police arrested Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo June 14 on rape and indecent liberties with a minor charges. Online records show Pacheco-Leonardo was accused of having sex with a child under the age of 13. He was due back in court in October.

‘CLERICAL ERROR’ BLAMED FOR NC JAIL’S RELEASE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT DETAINED ON MURDER CHARGE

ICE said it issued a detainer the next day but it wasn’t honored and the 33-year-old Honduran national was released June 16 by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The immigration enforcement agency said Pacheco-Leonardo reentered the U.S. illegally after being deported in 2006.

“This arrest is simply the latest in a continuing list of unlawfully present foreign nationals released from Mecklenburg County custody over the past nine months despite serious criminal charges that pose a clear threat to public safety,” ICE said. – READ MORE