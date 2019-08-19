Elizabeth Warren tells SC church she was ‘called’ to run for president (VIDEO)

Democrat Elizabeth Warren told a church in South Carolina that she’s running for president on orders from the Most High.

"Never in a million years did I think I'd end up running for office, first for United States senator from Massachusetts, and now for president of the United States. But the reason I did is I have been called to act."

“Never in a million years did I think I’d end up running for office, first for United States senator from Massachusetts, and now for president of the United States,” Warren told a congregation in Columbia Sunday. “But the reason I did is I have been called to act.”

The comments are part of a concerted focus on religion in Warren’s 2020 campaign in recent days, including a stop in Georgia on Saturday to court Black millennial Christians at a forum led by the Black Church PAC, the Associated Press reports. – read more