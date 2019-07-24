ICE announces hundreds of migrants arrested in raid operations

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that in a period of just over two months, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested more than 900 people who had remained in the country despite being ordered to leave.

A total of 934 people were apprehended during ICE operations that started on May 13, 2019. Notably, only 35 of those people were arrested – although 2,000 were targeted – during Operation Border Resolve, which had been criticized by Democrats as a controversial raid before it began last week.

The low number (compared to Operation Crosscheck, which resulted in 899 arrests between May 13 and July 11), could be explained by the publicizing of the operation and warnings from government officials in sanctuary jurisdictions aimed at protecting illegal immigrants.

The figures were first reported by The New York Times, and confirmed by Fox News.

“I don’t know of any other population where people are telling them how to avoid arrest as a result of illegal activity,” Acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told the Times. “It certainly makes it harder for us to effectuate these orders issued.” – READ MORE

