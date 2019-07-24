Old obscene tweet from Rashida Tlaib’s account undermines liberal ‘racist’ narrative

Critics of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) circulated an obscene tweet posted by her from 2015 that undermined the liberal narrative that deportation is a racist policy by white supremacists.

The tweet ready simply, “deport this a**hole!” with a link to an article about then-candidate Donald Trump’s call to ban Muslims from traveling to the United States after a terror attack in San Bernardino, California.

The tweet was shared widely after resurfacing on Tuesday.

Tlaib was among the four female progressive members of Congress who were told by the president to “go back” to their countries of origin despite only one being an immigrant. – READ MORE