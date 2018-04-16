True Pundit

‘I Just Don’t See It Like That’ — Paul Ryan Smacks Down Chuck Todd (VIDEO)

Outgoing Speaker of the House Paul Ryan smacked down Chuck Todd’s attempt at creating division between him and President Trump Sunday.

“Let me ask you something, though, that you said you’ve accomplished as much as you could, that you came here to do. Charlie Sykes, you know him well, a longtime Wisconsin radio personality said this, ‘Look, you can give him credit for the stiff upper lip, but no he didn’t,’ referring to accomplishing what you came here to do. ‘When people write this history of this era, it will be the triumph of Trumpism over Ryanism and that’s got to be a bitter pill to swallow.’” – READ MORE

