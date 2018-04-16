Politics TV
Alan Dershowitz: ‘Radicals’ And ‘Lefties’ Are Trying To Take Down Trump (VIDEO)
Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said that “radicals” and “lefties” are trying to take down President Trump on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday.
Dershowitz said, “I think the key point is to make sure that in an effort to get Trump, we don’t diminish our civil liberties and create bad precedents…”
“Who’s trying to get Trump?” Stelter asked. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller