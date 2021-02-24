“I Have All The Evidence On Them”: MyPillow CEO Lindell Welcomes $1.3 Billion Dominion Lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Trump supporter Mike Lindell and his company, MyPillow, for $1.3 billion, after the Minnesota-based CEO accused the company of rigging the election for President Biden.

Lindell welcomes the lawsuit, saying in a Monday interview: “I have all the evidence on them,” adding “Now this will get disclosed faster, all the machine fraud and the attack on our country.”

Dominion’s lawsuit accuses Mr. Lindell of repeatedly and falsely alleging that algorithms in Dominion’s voting machines had stolen votes from Mr. Trump. It said he had undertaken a marketing campaign for the pillow company based on his support for Mr. Trump and the former president’s claims that the election had been stolen from him. Dominion says the allegations by Mr. Lindell and others have irreparably damaged its reputation, jeopardized its contracts with state and local governments, and prompted death threats and harassment against employees. The company says it supplies election equipment used by more than 40% of U.S. voters. –Wall Street Journal

Last month, Dominion filed lawsuits against Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and pro-Trujmp attorney Sidney Powell. Giuliani has said he will use the lawsuit to continue investigating Dominion, and claims the suit is an attempt to censor him. Powell says she hasn’t published any statements she knew to be false, and that she has credible evidence. – READ MORE

