‘Give It a Try!’ Seattle-Backed Homeless Shelter Provides Pipes to Smoke Heroin and Advice on ‘Booty Bumping’

Seattle is a full-service enabler for people on the social fringes, but the Leftists in the city may have outdone themselves with their latest move.

Over the summer Mayor Jenny Durkan enabled the extortionists in Black Lives Matter to take over a neighborhood … or else. We’ve seen how the Seattle city government gave free housing to the homeless so they could use their government checks for drugs. Now the city is using taxpayer dollars to buy drug paraphernalia. They’re also giving advice on the best practices to get high in case addicts’ veins are compromised.

You read that right.

This goes way beyond clean needle programs.

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz reports in My Northwest that the city-backed Downtown Emergency Service Center’s “low barrier” shelters are now providing advice for the best way to get heroin in their system by providing a how-to guide. They’re actually providing the heroin addicts the paraphernalia to smoke the drug and also to get it into their systems via “booty bumps” – injecting the drug rectally.

NEW: A Seattle-backed homeless shelter is instructing addicts to smoke heroin & inject drugs rectally. And the shelter is using tax dollars to help get addicts high, buying heroin pipes & syringes, & giving out so-called “booty bumping kits.”https://t.co/9Fid30V5QZ — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 22, 2021

Rantz reports that the “low-barrier shelters” say they give advice on “harm-reduction techniques,” which apparently includes showing addicts how to better hide their addictions by injecting the drug rectally.- READ MORE

