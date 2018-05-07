‘I Blame Obama’: Candace Owens Rips Former President for Race Relations ‘Damage’ (VIDEO)

Candace Owens blasted former President Barack Obama on Sunday, saying that he caused “damage” to race relations in the United States during his two terms in office.

Owens, communications director for Turning Point USA, said that conservative African-Americans have long been ignored.

She became involved in a national political conversation after rapper Kanye West voiced his support of her in April, saying, “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.” – READ MORE

