Hypocrites: Netflix Films In Middle Eastern Countries As It Threatens Georgia Over Abortion Law

Though Netflix threatens to boycott the state of Georgia for passing a fetal heartbeat law to protect unborn children from abortion, the company still films in countries like Jordan and Egypt, where abortion is illegal.

Earlier this week, Netflix helped start a chain reaction of major studios threatening to boycott Georgia if lawmakers did not overturn the fetal heartbeat law.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law,” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Variety. “It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there, while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. Should it ever come into effect, we’d rethink our entire investment in Georgia.”

Netflix was later joined by Disney, NBCUniversal, CBS, Showtime, and WarnerMedia with similar calls to boycott Georgia throughout the week. But, as noted by LifeNews, Netflix is clearly willing to work in heavily abortion-restrictive countries.

According to Variety, on the very same week that Netflix threatened Georgia, the company began working on its third Arabic original, titled “Paranormal,” which will, of course, be produced in Egypt. – READ MORE