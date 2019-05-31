Former Amash Supporter: ‘You Have No Future in This District’ as a Republican

A woman voter who attended a town hall event Tuesday for Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) in Grand Rapids, Michigan, accused him of “political grandstanding” in his calls to impeach President Trump and claimed he only wants to benefit from it to raise his “national profile.”

“I think a lot of the people here who are cheering and applauding your courage most likely didn’t vote for you,” the woman told Amash, who represents Michigan’s 3rd congressional district, which includes Grand Rapids.

(…)

“It’s your right to support whatever you want, but you also know you have no future in this district because of that, as a Republican. So you want to go bigger and brighter,” the woman added.

She went on to question Amash about the “FISA abuses.”

"If you care about the constitution so much, why didn't you say anything about the year-long violation of the Fourth Amendment rights of Trump and his entire transition team?" she asked Amash.